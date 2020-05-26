High winds cause fire at Dubuque County hog farm

High winds led to a structure fire at a hog farm in Dubuque County just after 7:30 p.m. on May 25. The fire happened at 29664 Highway 52N.

Investigators say high winds during a storm blew the roof off a hog barn owned by James and Joseph Schieltz. The roof landed on a second hog building causing it to collapse onto a nursery building. The nursery building caught fire, and a fourth building sustained exposure damage.

Officials say all 300 hogs in the nursery building were lost, as were some hogs in the second hog building.

The total damage is estimated at $250,000.