High-speed chase on I-380 leads to crash near Collins Road

A woman could possibly face charges after reportedly leading authorities on a pursuit before crashing in Cedar Rapids.

It started around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies said they saw a vehicle speeding on northbound I-380 near the H Avenue exit.

Deputies said the car took off, going more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into a guardrail on the exit for Highway 100.

An 18-year-old woman was the only one in the car, according to deputies. She went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She did not have her seatbelt on at the time.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

According to a press release, the Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible charges of operating while intoxicated, attempting to elude, and some other traffic charges.