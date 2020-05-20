High school summer sports to return June 1, Iowa's governing bodies say

Summer sports will be resuming in June across the state of Iowa, according to the governing bodies that have oversight of high school athletics in the state.

After Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that summer sports could potentially take place in Iowa, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union agreed that activities will resume.

Practices for sanctioned summer sports, which are baseball and softball, can begin on June 1. The first games can begin as early as Monday, June 15.

Certain restrictions will be put in place, as listed in guidance given by the Iowa Department of Education. These include prominent signage prohibiting people who are sick or have been near people who have confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days from participating, temperature checks for players and coaches before practices and games, sanitization of shared equipment, no shared drinking fountains or coolers, and other social distancing practices as possible during practice.

Fans will be allowed to attend games, according to the organizations, but will need to practice social distancing. Bleachers should be limited for use, according to state guidelines, so fans are encouraged to bring chairs or stand. Seating should be socially distanced unless fans live in the same household unit.

No concession stands will be allowed at games.

“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe," Tom Keating, IHSAA executive director, said, in a statement. "This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”

State tournaments will still be held in Fort Dodge for softball and Des Moines for baseball.

The organizations plan to issue further guidance for each sport in the near future.