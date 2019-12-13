High school students find meaning in helping the less fortunate

Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School students are making Christmas a little happier for people in need. For about the last decade, students in the school's Service Learning and Leadership class have been giving gifts to the less fortunate.

Christmas gifts at Kennedy High School ready to go home to families (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

This year, students adopted 28 families to shop for. Community donations pay for the gifts, and local organizations such as Tanager Place and Four Oaks help coordinate the families.

Senior Abby Feldmann says going through the experience of giving back has given her and her classmates a sense of meaning.

"I absolutely love being in this class, it's been a tradition that Kennedy has had for a few years, and we make a huge impact within our school and community,” Feldmann said.

Feldmann said families asked for basic items, such as clothing, coats, and games for smaller children.

The Kennedy students have also made around 30 fleece blankets to give to people experiencing homelessness.

