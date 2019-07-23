High pressure position is key

The big blue “H” on the weather map is usually our friend, and the position of that high pressure system is key for our temperatures. Imagine that the high pressure system is a big clock and the wind flows clockwise around it. When we are on the east side of the high pressure system, wind is generally from the north. As the high pressure system parks over us, the wind becomes very light. As the high pressure system moves away like it will later this week, warmer south winds tend to return.