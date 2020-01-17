High-impact winter storm: snow, wintry mix, wind, and cold are coming

A winter storm moves across the region this afternoon through Saturday and it'll be high-impact regardless of what kind of precipitation you get or how much.

Snow spreads through the area this afternoon and may be heavy at times. It'll also start accumulating right away because of the cold ground and pavement. The wind also picks up, helping drop visibility. After 6 p.m., snow will change to a wintry mix from the south, spreading perhaps as far north as Highway 20 between 9 p.m. and midnight, then switch back to snow closer to daybreak. This wintry mix looks like it'll be mostly sleet, but freezing rain is also possible. Farther north, this will stay as all snow.

Snowfall accumulations of 2-4" are likely south of Highway 20, with 4-7" near and north of there. Exactly how much you get depends on when or if you switch to a wintry mix.

Powerful winds with gusts over 40 mph on Saturday will keep blowing and drifting snow going even after snowfall ends early, particularly in northern Iowa. Temperatures also drop fast through the day and wind chills fall below zero in the afternoon.