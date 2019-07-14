High heat continues, little rain chances

Heat, humidity, and dry conditions continue across Eastern Iowa. A few showers seem to be lingering in the northern portions of our area, but everyone else will stay dry.

(Image: Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Lows tonight will be dropping into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs Monday will be in the low 90s, feels-like temperatures could be in the upper 90s. Stay hydrated! South winds will also be between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Our next best chance of rain looks Wednesday, but those chances look scattered at best, which means not everyone will see rain. N

o cool down expected after that, temperatures soar into the mid 90s.

By the end of next weekend, we could have a small system pushing through that again could bring a shower or two, but nothing significant.