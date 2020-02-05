High fluoride levels in Dubuque drinking water, children under 9 should use other sources

Water department officials are recommending that children under the age of nine years old find alternative drinking water sources in Dubuque due to elevated levels of fluoride.

The Dubuque Water Department announced on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, that it had detected higher levels of fluoride than expected. Normal concentrations are below 2.0 milligrams per liter, but recent tests showed concentrations at 3.07 milligrams per liter.

Levels above 2.0 milligrams per liter can lead to permanent brown staining or pitting of teeth after prolonged exposure, according to officials. In order to avoid this condition, called dental fluorosis, authorities are suggesting that children under the age of nine seek alternative sources for drinking water until further notice.

Fluoride is added to public drinking water supplies to help prevent cavities from developing in teeth.

Adults and children over the age of nine can safely drink the water. Concentrations of fluoride were well below the Environmental Protection Agency's alert level of 4.0 milligrams per liter, which could cause an increased risk of bone disease. However, a concentration above 2.0 milligrams per liter requires notification of the public according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources guidelines.

Steps are being taken by the water department to correct the concentration, and an update will be provided on Thursday morning.

Members of the public may contact Denise Blakeley Ihrig, Water Department Manager, or Brant Schueller, Water Distribution Manager, with the City of Dubuque Water Department, with questions at (563) 589-4291.