High School student speaks out about concussions

A high school football player in eastern Iowa stayed on the field last fall despite suffering a concussion earlier in that same game.

Adam Hirl speaks on the importance of concussion awareness at the Great Jones County Fair.

Tonight at the Great Jones County Fair, he spoke about the problem of sports concussions.

Adam Hirl told 4-H'ers about his experience.

Hirl said didn't even know he had the concussion until later the next afternoon. He says his symptoms lasted for weeks.

Hirl said his speech tonight was to let people know just how serious head injuries can be. "I can let more and more people know about this and they need to take it seriously and hopefully more people are at the State Fair and watch me do this so then they know what it is and how to help other people."

Hirl will get the chance to present again at the Iowa State Fair.

