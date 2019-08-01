High Mississippi River the cause of a rocky start to Cassville Ferry's season

After a tough start to the season, the Cassville Car Ferry in eastern Iowa is finally able to run again.

The Cassville Car Ferry was able to resume operations on August 1 after a rocky start to the season due to high water. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The service, which typically begins running at the beginning of summer, wasn't able to open until June 28 this year and had to close on and off after that due to the fluctuating levels of the Mississippi River. In all, the ferry has only been able to run for a total of 12 days this year.

However, on Thursday morning the "Pride of Cassville" was able to resume operations, making a trip from Wisconsin to Iowa. Ferry Deckhand Harold Pollock says people have definitely felt its absence.

"They're kind of disappointed because a lot of them have the kids for the summer, the grandkids or what have you, and they want to go across and we're shut down," he said.

It has to close when the Mississippi River tips over 13 feet. At that point, water creeps over Oak Road, blocking the only way to the ferry on the Iowa side.

Clayton County Engineer Rafe Koopman explains, "there's a low point in the road back there that water goes over. That's probably the most challenging part of it."

Many locals would like the county to do something to the road so it doesn't flood, like raising it up. However, Koopman says nothing can be done because the road is on federal land.

"From the river a little ways back, its owned by the Army Corps of Engineers. And then from there back to about the railroad tracks, it’s owned by the US Fish and Wildlife," Koopman said. "They run it as a preserve, which in preserves you know they really don’t like any activity going on."

He added, "we do have a permit with both of those agencies to have this road here, but the permit specifically states that it is a temporary road, not a permanent road.”

Still, local business owners wish something could be done. Pat and Cindy Wachendorf, owners of PromiseLand Winery near the ferry, say they've been slow.

"It does make a difference. It slows us down quite a bit," Pat said. "We get a lot of Wisconsin traffic coming over. Most of the people are on that ferry are usually on vacation or a day-cation.”

He added, "when it's running it's great. We get a lot of people here coming in on Sundays when we have live music, and they all take a ride on the ferry. It's not very far."

Now that it's back on the water, people hope it stays that way.

"Now that we’re open, we hope a lot of people will come take a ride," Pollock said.