Hickenlooper connects with voters at Iowa beer festival

This weekend, some people got the chance to meet a presidential candidate while trying some new beers.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has joined the field of candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee for president.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper stopped by the 15th annual Benz Beer Fest Saturday. Hickenlooper talked to eastern Iowans about the issues and the division the country is facing. He said people need to focus on what brings us all together.

"I think part of why I'm running for president is -- I think this country is in a crisis of division, and I'm trying to find more and more different ways to bring people together and beer is one of them," Hickenlooper said.

The visit was part of Hickenlooper's two-day trip here in the state.