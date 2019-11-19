Hiawatha woman wins $50,000 smile makeover

Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Specialists of Iowa in Hiawatha announced the winner of their "Smile Again" program on Tuesday, which is part of an effort by the center to give back to those in need in the community.

Barbara Olive celebrates with her family after learning she had been chosen as part of the "Smile Again" program. Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Specialists of Iowa awarded the Hiawatha woman with a complete smile makeover on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Barbara Olive of Hiawatha was the winner, and she was overtaken with emotion when she learned she had won the dental lottery. Oral surgeons estimate the procedure she will soon receive is worth around $50,000. More importantly, Olive said it will change her life.

“I’m shocked, surprised, thankful, blessed everything all at once,” Olive said.

Over 300 people applied for the smile makeover, but Olive’s story stood out to doctors.

“She is just someone who is extremely deserving of this procedure. She’s had some wear, to the point where she can’t chew normal foods and she is unable to smile with confidence. By doing this procedure we are really going to change her life, and I’m super excited about that,” Dr. Will Morio said.

Olive said she applied as a last effort after years of hiding her smile.

“I didn’t have anything to lose, so I sent in my essay that they asked for, on why I felt I needed the service. This will definitely be life-changing – this will affect me in so many ways,” Olive said.

Doctors said her procedure will be complex and involve adding all-new dental implants.

“She has a long history of acid reflux, which progressively deteriorated her dentition for several years, and her teeth just kept breaking down. Really, she is to the point where she has really no other option,” Morio said.

Olive said she hopes her new smile allows her to be more of herself.

“I’m really a funny person, I try to be funny and funny usually goes with a smile. When you’re trying to go like that and hide your smile wherever you go. It will help me be more social, and not hiding, and be able to eat,” Olive said.

Besides smiling with her grandchildren, Olive said she is looking forward to her 20th wedding anniversary next June when she can celebrate in a special way.

“I really want to have my smile back to me, some normalcy before then, we wanted to do something special and I wasn’t feeling all that special. My husband says I’m beautiful, but I needed to feel it,” Olive said.

Dr. Morio said he is hoping to get Olive into surgery early next year.