Hiawatha woman accused of stealing $69,000 from employer

Prosecutors said that a woman took $69,000 from her employer via theft and misappropriation, court filings showed.

Kelly Lynn Bentow, 37, of Hiawatha, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft.

Linn County Attorneys said, in the filing, that Bentow stole around $35,500 from Midwest Home Distributors, located at 475 Burdette Drive SW in Cedar Rapids, by paying herself unearned commissions both by increasing her rates and taking credit for sales she did not make. She also allegedly misappropriated $33,500 in vendor payments to her employer and credit that was meant to be given back to customers.

Prosecutors said this occurred between May 1, 2016, and June 29, 2018.

Bentow was arrested on Tuesday, August 20, and made her initial court appearance on Wednesday, August 21. She was appointed a public defender and was barred from entering the property of Midwest Home Distributors by court order.

A combination of an internal and police investigation led to the Linn County Attorney's office to file charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 10 at 8:30 a.m.