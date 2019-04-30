Hiawatha police looking for suspects who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

Police in Hiawatha are looking for two suspects who robbed a Quick Mart Monday night.

In a Facebook post, police said it happened just before 10:10 p.m. at 655 Robins Road.

Pictures from a surveillance camera on the department's Facebook page show one suspect pointing a gun while another placed items in a backpack. Their faces are partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hiawatha Police Department at 319-393-1212 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.