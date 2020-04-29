Hiawatha firefighters respond to two fires overnight

Firefighters in Hiawatha responded to two fires overnight.

The first fire occurred at 79 E Clark St. at around 11:50 p.m. on April 28. Firefighters said a dumpster adjacent to storage garages was burning, but the fire was quickly contained.

The second fire occurred at around 1:11 a.m. on April 29 at Darrah's Towing, where two cars in the storage lot were on fire.

Firefighters said the fires do not appear to be related, no one was injured and the cause of the fires remain under investigation.