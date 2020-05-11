Hiawatha-based tech company donates 300 rugged iPad cases to California healthcare agency

A technology business in Hiawatha announced on Monday that it donated hundreds of specialized protective cases for tablets to a California-based healthcare agency for use during the coronavirus pandemic.

MobileDemand, which makes rugged tablets and tablet cases, said it was donating 300 of its rugged iPad cases to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. The donation was made in conjunction with support from the Annenberg Foundation and Brilliant Corners.

The cases, along with adjustable stands, will be used on tablets in certain hospitals in Los Angeles County. They will allow for increased communication between patients and their families and medical staff while reducing the potential for exposure to the virus.

“We are incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to help patients connect with loved ones, reduce COVID-19 exposure occurrences of front-line medical staff, while improving productivity with our iPad cases,” Matt Miller, MobileDemand president, said, in a statement. “In these trying times it’s important that we support those impacted by this pandemic and we thank everyone involved in this worthy effort.”

MobileDemand was founded as Mobile Oasis in 2003.