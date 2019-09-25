New area gas stations open sparking gas price competition in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

A couple of new gas stations have opened along Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road, and that's sparked a small gas price war in that part of Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.

Motorists can fill up at the new Fleet Farm store, the new Kwik Star, or the established Hy-Vee Gas and Casey's locations. Right now, those stations are selling gas more than 40 cents lower than many other stations in the Cedar Rapids area.

Sources tell KCRG-TV9 the new Fleet Farm store sparked the "gas war" by undercutting prices at other locations.

Now the nearby Kwik Star, Hy-Vee, and Casey's have joined Fleet Farm by selling gas at $2.04 per gallon.

A Kwik Star representative explained how his company decides the price.

"We do check our competitors every day, and then we send that to our petroleum department in La Crosse, Wisconsin and they actually make those decisions," Kathy Laumer, Kwik Star certified training store leader, said

She said there is nothing wrong with some friendly competition, adding that business has been booming since they've opened on September 19.

Outside of those stations on the northeast side, AAA says the average gas price in Linn County is $2.51 per gallon, which is the lowest by county in the TV9 viewing area.