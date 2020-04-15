Heritage Specialty Care administrators ask for community support as staff, residents fight COVID-19 outbreak

Administrators for Heritage Specialty Care addressed the outbreak at the long-term care facility on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, currently the largest of its kind in the state.

A yard sign placed outside of Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids as a form of encouragement for residents and staff on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The facility is the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak at a care facility in Iowa. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

They defended previous citations for infection control violations at the facility, noting they happened more than a year ago before the outbreak. They did not speculate on why the outbreak there has been so bad. Right now, they are focused on helping the staff that they say are struggling with life and death.

"She was just waving,” Natalie Whittemore, of Ankeny, said, as she and her kids waved to their grandma Geraldine from the window outside of Heritage. “We’re just grateful that she's healthy so far and she seems to be doing well and she has a lot of people praying for her too."

Geraldine is among 100 of the most vulnerable people to the virus who live at the facility, but so far she is safe.

"The staff is working really hard to try and slow the spread and keep everybody safe we're just grateful that they're so committed to taking good care of everybody in there," Whittemore said.

That burden of disease and death is taking a heavy toll on staff. Heritage's administration made a show of support Tuesday by placing signs around the building with messages of hope. Jason Bridie, marketing director for the facility, painted a picture of staff inside fighting to save lives.

"There are individual staff members who will put in 12-hour shifts. They're working extra shifts. If one of their colleagues get sick and we might be needing extra help, someone that's probably worked a shift the day before comes in and helps out."

The staff is trying to protect themselves, too, wearing full protective gear, but that hasn't stopped dozens of them from getting sick.

Residents are struggling, too: confined to their rooms as a precaution. Bridie echoed what state and county officials have told us, that they are following the advice of health officials to contain the virus.

"Since we first learned about our first positive test, the state and county we've been in daily contact with them since as far back as March 24," Bridie said. "They have been very helpful, actually, in working with us to help coordinate care, to help stay on top of our PPE needs, identifying processes and procedures for infection control."

All that with the hope the Wittemores can once again visit grandma face to face again.