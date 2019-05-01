Here's how you can help flood victims in the Quad Cities

Those wishing to volunteer with flood assistance in Davenport can do so by calling the Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3086.

Those who own a business or those who are residents requiring volunteer assistance, you can call Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3098.

Officials say the call center will be staffed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until further notice.

If you're looking to provide donated items, please contact the Salvation Army at 309-566-0305.