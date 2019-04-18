Herbert Hoover Museum cancels upcoming Rosetta Stone exhibit after questions about 'authenticity'

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum suddenly cancelled its newest travelling exhibit- after experts say the artifacts on display were not authentic.

The travelling exhibit, featuring an apparent replica of the original Rosetta Stone, were given to the museum for a temporary exhibit by the Origins Museum Institute. The original Rosetta Stone dates back to 196 B.C.

The stone that was brought in was supposedly a replica of that stone, and experts say there is no definitive number of how many were made.

Days before the exhibit's first day opening, an expert from the University of Iowa came in with a graduate assistant to take some photos of the items on display.

Upon further examination, they discovered some items were not authentic.

Leadership at the museum said they made the decision to close, even after dealing with the government shutdown followed by months of planning. Tom Schwartz, the Director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, said they believed it would be misleading if they kept the exhibit open.

"We're just a few days before opening, we had a promotional campaign and all of these other things that take months and prep getting ready for an opening," Schwartz explained. "I think the important thing was that: if we opened, would be serving the public by doing that? And the answer was no."

Schwartz said they were very fortunate they had local experts available, and have already begun preparing their replacement exhibit- and they already had a back-up exhibit available.

The museum will open a new exhibit next month called "Collaborative Collectors: Hebert and Lou Hoover," featuring some of the items from when the Hoovers were traveling.

Schwartz said they have it on stand-by because it was originally planned, but then was put on hold with the government shut down.

The new exhibit will open May 18 and run through October 27.