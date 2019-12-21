Helping a friend in need

After a fire on Tuesday left the Karr family without a home, friends, and family is hoping to try and help them back on their feet.

The fire happened around noon Tuesday at 613 Jonadel Lane on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids. Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished, but the home suffered severe smoke and water damage.

“I wanted to cry to be perfectly honest with you,” said Lucas Hawkins, a longtime friend.

Hawkins has known Karen Karr, a mother of three and owner of the home, for most of his life. Karr was his neighbor growing up, she was his babysitter and she was the teacher for one of his kids. When he learned that Karr had lost everything in the fire including two small dogs, he knew his family had to do something.

“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” he said.

That’s when Hawkins’ daughter, Brookelyn, jumped into action. She started a GoFundMe page to help Karr and her family get back on their feet. The support since the page started Tuesday has been overwhelming.

“It made me super happy that everyone was donating to such an amazing person,” said Brookelyn. “It almost made me tear up.”

With how much the Karr family means to Hawkins, he hopes everyone can jump in to help.

“We’ve had a lot of people, not just family friends, donate to our page,” he said. “They’re wanting to support someone in our local community who has had something happen to them that was out of their control.

If you would like to donate to the cause you can click the link on the side of the page.

