Help name the shark pup at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is having a naming contest for its latest shark pup.

The Aquarium's Coral Catshark hatched on March 15.

Officials want the public to pick a name to both educate and create a connection between people and the latest exhibit.

The first name in Moonga, which is Hindi for Coral.

The Second is Ariel, like the mermaid.

And the third is Mõnõnõ, which means "happy" in Marshallese.

The public can vote on the names at the museum's website until May 31st.