Help name Blank Park Zoo's newest rhino

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines wants help to name its newest addition.

Ayana, the zoo's newest Eastern Black Rhino, gave birth to a 112-pound baby girl earlier this month.

The Eastern Black Rhino is a critically endangered species as there are fewer than 1,000 in the world.

Now the zoo wants to name the calf and is looking for opinions.

There are five choices to choose from.

-Kerubi {ker-oo-be}, which means Cherub.

-Kamara {kuh MAR-uh} which means moonlight.

-Malaika {Maa-Laa-EE-Kaa} meaning Queen.

-Hazina {Haz-e-na} which means treasure.

-and Maisha {Maa-ee-SHaa} which translates to life.

You have until noon Thursday to vote on the zoo's website. They'll announce the name on Friday.