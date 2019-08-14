Helicopter crashes near Marion; FAA investigating

The FAA is now involving in figuring out why a helicopter crashed near Highway 13 just outside of Marion last night.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said two people were in the helicopter when it crashed in a cornfield just north of Martin Creek Road at around 7:30 pm.

The pilot and passenger were not hurt.

That's about a mile south of the Marion Airport runway. It was flying over the same area where a small plane had to make an emergency landing last Saturday. No one was hurt in that case as well.