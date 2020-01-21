Helicopter crash at Independence airport injures one person

An afternoon crash of an aircraft at a Buchanan County airport sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the Independence Fire Department and other first responders were sent to the Independence Municipal Airport for a report of a crash. Crews found a damaged helicopter, as well as damage apparent to a hangar.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, according to fire department officials. There was no word on the condition of the person hurt.

Independence Police and Area Ambulance Service were involved in the emergency response.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be joining the ongoing investigation.