Doctors say poor allergy management could make COVID-19 outcomes worse

Doctors in eastern Iowa want patients to be extra proactive in managing their allergies this year.

(KCRG File)

Medical experts say if patients don't their immune system could be weakened. If that happens a person is more at risk for contracting severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The pollen count is high in eastern Iowa right now, as we are entering the height of spring allergy season. Doctors again remind that prescribed medications will help ease allergy symptoms.

"So rather than taking the approach of I'll wait until it gets bad and then I'll use my allergy medicine or inhaler take action early," Dr. Marta Little said.

Doctors also say if people may notice less severe allergies this year if they are staying inside more or wearing a mask while going outside.