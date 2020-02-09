Heavy snow north, mixed precipitation central

Our well-advertised storm system is here, producing snow in the northern parts of the viewing area, the threat for a wintry mix turning to rain in the middle, and primarily the threat of rain in the south after a little mix in the morning. Precipitation continues until early afternoon, when intensity begins to wane. Still expecting a storm total of 3-6 inches in the far north, a band of 1-3 inches toward Highway 20, and lesser amounts south. The southern end is a little more uncertain with precip type becoming an issue. Temperatures should warm into the 30s before a cold front drops them once again on northwest winds this evening. A dry start to the week leads to a somewhat unsettled middle part, with a chance for some precipitation. Temperatures crater for the end of the work week, before recovering toward next weekend.