Heavy rainfall potential brings risk for flash flooding

More showers and thunderstorms will develop later Saturday afternoon and evening, with a risk for heavy accumulations of rain that could lead to flash flooding problems.

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook issued by the Weather Prediction Center, which outlines the area of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, for May 18, 2019 (KCRG)

"After an early afternoon break, I would expect to see more storms develop by mid-afternoon," TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. "After 3 o'clock and into the night, showers and storms will be possible anywhere in eastern Iowa."

Storms will likely develop or move into eastern Iowa after 3 p.m., and continue in a generally northeasterly direction as an area of low pressure begins to slowly lift to the north, passing over the central part of the state.

A broad area of one to two inches of rainfall is expected, with some locally higher totals possible in areas that see repeated thunderstorm activity.

"The area most likely to see heavy rainfall is also the area that has already seen it over the past couple of days," Thompson said. "Any significant totals occurring in an area that's already saturated will run off, causing flash flooding."

The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for areas south of U.S. Highway 20 until Sunday morning to emphasize the risk.

Severe weather is looking fairly unlikely, but an isolated incidence of large hail is possible with the strongest storms today.