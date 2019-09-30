Heavy rain will cause some local rivers to rise

We’ve dealt with fall flooding a couple of times in the past few years, and 2019 looks to do it again. A slow-moving cold front will tap into unusually high amounts of moisture for this time of year, bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across western to northern Iowa into southern Minnesota. Even outside the zone of heaviest rain, rivers will eventually come up as the water upstream comes farther downriver.

Exactly when each river goes above flood stage and hits its crest will depend on how much rain falls and how much water runs off into the streams and rivers. The National Weather Service will adjust river level forecasts a few times each day as new information comes in.

As of Monday afternoon, rises will happen soonest in northern Iowa on rivers such as the Upper Iowa, Turkey, Maquoketa, and northern reaches of the Cedar. Later this week or early next week, rises will make it farther down the Cedar, Iowa, and Mississippi.

For information on current and forecast river level information, go to this link and choose the river you’re interested in.