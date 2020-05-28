Heavy rain possible today

Today is the final day of the active weather pattern and represents our highest rain chance as well. As this slow-moving front moves to the east, moisture will focus along it, generating showers and storms through most of the day. Given the humidity and the slow movement, parts of the area will receive over one inch of rain by the time this moves east. Look for clearing sky tonight along with much cooler air.

(MGN)

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, breezy and less humid with highs only in the upper 60s in many areas.

Our weekend weather continues to look wonderful with any rainfall passing well to our southwest. Plan on highs around 70 each day and lows around 50 each night.

