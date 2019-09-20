Heavy rain possible this weekend

Isolated shower and storms are possible into this evening. After a short break in the precipitation overnight more showers move into the state by Saturday morning. A cold front slowly advances from west to east across the state interacting with moisture surging northward. A flash flood watch is in effect into Sunday evening with the threat for heavy rain for parts of eastern Iowa. The heaviest rains occur the farther south you go. Monday, for the start of autumn, it continues to look dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Have a good night and a safe weekend.