Heavy rain possible later today into tonight

Our cold front is slowly approaching from the west which will lead to an increasing risk of showers and storms as the day goes on. Activity mainly over our northwest half should continue to slowly grow in coverage and by evening, just about everybody will be in the rain.

Due to record moisture content in place, any storms will be capable of very heavy rain and a flash flood watch is in place for areas along and north of I-80 through tonight. Rain amounts should exceed 2" for the northern half, with isolated 4-5" rainfall totals not out of the question by sunrise tomorrow! Area rivers will be rising, with several areas possibly getting to flood stage.

Temperatures will fall tomorrow, mainly in the 50s north and 60s south. Then, everyone will fall to the 50s by Thursday along with a stiff northwest wind.

A few pockets of frost cannot be discounted early Friday morning, especially in the valleys of northeast Iowa.