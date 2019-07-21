Heat wave is over, though humidity lingers for some

Cooler and more comfortable conditions will be found in eastern Iowa today, behind a cold front that brought storms last night. The front is close enough that a few showers or storms are still possible south of Interstate 80 today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Things stay cool to start the week, with upper 70s and low 80s common, before temperatures gradually climb back into the mid and upper 80s by next weekend. The next chance for precipitation comes toward the end of next weekend.