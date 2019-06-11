Heat ramps up out west

As we look at highs into the 60s Wednesday, the West Coast continues to roast. This is due to an amplified jet stream pattern in which the ridge (and all the heat) has shoved up into western Canada and is baking the West with hot, dry conditions. Record highs are happening over portions of California, Oregon and Washington.

To the east where we are, the cool air is diving south, leading us down the path of below normal temperatures for a while. We’ll be saving money on the air conditioning!