Heat is here to stay

Heat is the theme of the week. Very little in the way of any shower or storm chances exist tonight through Tuesday. Highs remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows near 70. There remains an isolated shower/storm chance on Wednesday. The highest heat builds later in the week. Prepare for air temperatures in the middle to upper 90s starting Thursday. Heat index values will top 100. Make sure you are prepared for the heat if you need to be outdoors. Have a great night!

(Image: MGN)