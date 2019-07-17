Heat edges in, bringing chance of storms

We're on the edge of the big heat today, which brings a chance of storms this afternoon through tonight. Storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and possibly a tornado threat. Locally torrential rain and flash flooding are also possible. Highs today rise into the lower to middle 90s with heat indices of 95 to 105.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

The searing heat is in place Thursday through Saturday. Highs in the middle to upper 90s, along with high humidity, will put heat indices at 100 to 110. This is dangerously hot weather! Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s, so there will be essentially no break from the warmth even at night.

A cold front should push through on Sunday, bringing another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures and mugginess will also drop behind that front, so next week is looking fine for late July.