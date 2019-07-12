Heat and mugginess build

Hot and muggy air arrives to start the weekend. This heat wave will be prolonged, lasting likely into the following weekend. Prepare for some high heat indices near 100 if you will be doing activities outdoors. This is a hot and dry pattern for the state with 90s common during the day and 70s at night. Isolated showers and storms will be possible from time to time, but overall do not expect much if any rainfall. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

The unofficial start of summer feels more like its blistering peak in parts of the Deep South, where temperatures at or near 100 degrees are setting heat records during the Memorial Day weekend./Source: MGN