CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Hot and muggy air arrives to start the weekend. This heat wave will be prolonged, lasting likely into the following weekend. Prepare for some high heat indices near 100 if you will be doing activities outdoors. This is a hot and dry pattern for the state with 90s common during the day and 70s at night. Isolated showers and storms will be possible from time to time, but overall do not expect much if any rainfall. Have a good night and a safe weekend!
Heat and mugginess build
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 3:12 PM, Jul 12, 2019