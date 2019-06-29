Heat advisory until 9 pm, another hot day for Sunday

Continue to take heat precautions this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of E. Iowa until 9pm tonight for feels-like temperatures between 100-105. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or inside.

The unofficial start of summer feels more like its blistering peak in parts of the Deep South, where temperatures at or near 100 degrees are setting heat records during the Memorial Day weekend./Source: MGN

An isolated showers or storms still possible through the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the low 70s.

Tomorrow, another hot and humid day across the area. Highs will be in the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures at or above 100 degrees again with plenty of sunshine.

Rain and thunderstorms could impact the northern portions of our area Sunday night. Otherwise Monday is looking dry before more rain and storm chances return Tuesday through Saturday next week.

Temperatures will slowly drop in the low 80s by the end of the week as well.