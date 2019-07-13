Heat Safety: How to stay safe

High heat & humidity are in the forecast for Eastern Iowa over the next week. Heat is one of the top weather-killers in the United States.

The heat index is a measurement to show how hot it feels outside. So although the temperatures may be 92°, combine that with the humidity and it could feel like 102°.

What should you do during a heat event?

• Wear light-colored clothing

• Stay hydrated

• Check on the elderly & small children

• Don’t leave pets outside too long

• Take frequent breaks

• NEVER leave any pets of children inside of a car

The inside of a car can quickly heat up to over 120 degrees in a matter of minutes on a hot day. This is unsafe for any person or pet. Make sure to always check the back seat before you get out a car.