Heat Advisory in effect, heat index values over 100 likely

Eastern Iowa will experience another day of high heat and humidity, pushing heat index values above 100 degrees, forecasters said on Sunday.

Heat Advisory in effect on Sunday, June 30, 2019 (National Weather Service/KCRG)

A Heat Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for nearly the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area. This means that the combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous to people who are exposed to it for too long.

Temperatures should reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with dewpoint readings in the mid 70s. This should create heat index readings above 100 for at least a couple of hours during the afternoon.

"If you have outdoor plans today, add drinking plenty of water or sports drinks to those plans," TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. "Make sure to take frequent breaks and get into some air conditioning from time to time."

Rescheduling any strenuous activities to either the early morning or late evening time periods can help avoid heat-related illness. Those that are especially sensitive to high temperatures, such as the elderly, should be particularly careful.

Temperatures on Monday will be similar to Sunday, leading to another day of high heat index values.