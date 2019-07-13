Heat & humidity continue

A few showers and storms are possible the rest of the day, mainly in the northern portions of the TV9 viewing area. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry and hot.

The unofficial start of summer feels more like its blistering peak in parts of the Deep South, where temperatures at or near 100 degrees are setting heat records during the Memorial Day weekend./Source: MGN

Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s, low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to stay hot in the low 90s through Tuesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the beginning of the week.

Isolated storms possible Wednesday. Make sure to stay safe with prolonged heat over the next week.

Stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, use sunscreen, and take breaks inside!