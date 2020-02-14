Heart warming weekend

The arctic high moves east bringing southerly wind into the state. The weekend is certainly looking better if you want milder conditions. South to southwest winds pushes highs near or above normal for the next three days. The 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday will be most welcome throughout Iowa. On Monday our next storm system moves in. Rain and snow move through the state. We need to watch to see what impact it will have for the start of our workweek. Have a great night and a safe weekend.