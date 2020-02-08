A number of businesses in Iowa City are decorated in red hearts, not just for Valentine’s Day, but for Health Awareness month as well.

Heart Association expresses the importance of heart health

According to the Heat Association said over 500 thousand people die from heart disease each year. Julie Fitzpatrick has been volunteering for the Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women”.

“I’m a physical therapist and a friend asked me to volunteer,” said Fitzpatrick. It was just a great fit for me because of my interest in women’s health and wellness and advocating for women.”

Her daughter underwent two open-heart surgeries after she was born, it was at that time Fitzpatrick learned about the importance of heart health.

“It was not fun to hear that,” she said. “On the other hand, I know that they had the information that they needed to be able to take care of her.”

The money raised by HyVee’s fundraiser goes towards research at UIHC.

“Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in the United States,” said Director of UI’s Heart and Vascular Center. “People don’t realize that by changing some of their everyday activities and being active, you can affect your heart health.”

Without this research, her daughter’s life could have been very different.

“She’s very active,” said Fitzpatrick. “She’s in tumbling and she’s playing basketball right now and she has done a triathlon. We are very fortunate. Her story is one of those that were successful.