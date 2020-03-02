Hearings to be held over proposal allowing ATVs on some Linn County roads

People in Linn County will be getting a chance over the next several days to voice their opinions on a proposed ordinance that would allow off-road vehicles, like ATVs, on some roadways.

An off-road vehicle at Metro Motorsports in Cedar Rapids on March 2, 2020, (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The ordinance, which is being considered by the Linn County Board of Supervisors, would make it legal for off-road vehicles to be driven on county roads in unincorporated parts of Linn County. Many of the roadways where people could drive an off-road vehicle are gravel.

Cody Angle, the owner of Metro Motorsports in Cedar Rapids, said when he sells an off-road vehicle it comes with it a warning that they are not intended to be driven on roadways. Despite this, Angle said he is in favor of the ordinance.

"I ask people, 'What would you rather jump in to take your family down to the pizza parlor and grab a pizza for the night?' They'd much rather jump in something that fun and open-air," Angle said.

Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson is also supporting the plan.

"There are also about 45 counties I believe that have adopted some sort of ordinance with regard to ATV use on county roads," Oleson said.

Oleson believes allowing people to use off-road vehicles on some county roads will provide new economic opportunities for rural communities and expand peoples' options for how they get around.

The plan outlines a number of regulations for those who choose to drive an off-road vehicle on a county road. These rules would include that drivers have a valid driver's license, be at least 16 years old, and that they cannot travel above 35 miles-per-hour. There is also a list of roads that people are not allowed to travel on with an off-road vehicle.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said, despite the proposed safeguards in place, he has serious concerns over the plan. Gardner reports among his biggest worries is that many off-road vehicles are not built with the same safety specifications in mind as most cars and trucks.

Assistant County Engineer Jon Resler said he is against the proposal due to safety concerns.

"Don't put them on the hard surface where we know the rest of the motoring public is going to be, leave them on the shoulders, if at all possible," Gardner said.

The first public hearing on the ordinance will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Falcon Civic Center in Central City. A second hearing will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids.