Healthy food ideas with tailgates and touchdowns

Fall, friends and football -- tailgating season has finally arrived. As fun as this time of year is, it can also be stressful coming up with an appetizer to contribute, especially if your goal is to make a crowd-pleasing dish. Try one of these easy recipes which can all be served individually, perfect for a big crowd.

Tailgating Tips:

· Plan and prepare a menu in advance – this relieves last minute stress

· Drink plenty of water

· Moderation is key – enjoy all those great tasting foods

· Food safety fist – keep temperatures in mind

· Keep hand sanitizer close by

Individual Seven Layer Dip Cups

Serves 12

Perfect for game day or any gathering. These cups are so fun and make the perfect serving. Easy to assemble and there is no double dippingJ

All you need:

1 (16 oz) can refried beans

½ package taco seasoning (reduced sodium)

9 oz plastic tumblers

2 cups guacamole

1 (8 oz) container plain Greek yogurt

2 cups salsa or pico de gallo

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tomatoes, diced

1 (2.25 oz) can of sliced olives, drained

½ bunch of green onions, sliced

Cilantro for garnish, if desired

Tortilla chips

All you do:

1. In a small bowl mix taco seasoning with refried beans.

2. Layer the dip in each cup with a small spoon. I found it best to layer in this order. Refried beans, guacamole, Greek yogurt, salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, and green onions. Garnish with cilantro if desired.

3. Store in the refrigerator until serving and serve with chips.

Source: https://therecipecritic.com

Strawberry-Pretzel Snack Mix

Yields 10 cups

Sweet and salty with a little tang – this colorful snack is perfect for tailgating.

All you need:

4 cups graham-flavored cereal

4 cups pretzel sticks, slightly broken

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 cups yogurt-covered pretzels, slightly broken

2 cups freeze-dried strawberries

All you do:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Toss the graham cereal and pretzel sticks together in a large bowl. Whisk the butter, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Pour the sauce over the snack mix and toss to coat well. Spread out on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the mix is toasted and almost completely dry, 10 to 15 minutes, tossing about halfway through.

2. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. Toss in the yogurt-covered pretzels and strawberries. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Source: https://www.foodnetwork.com

Easy Cheesy Pizza Cups

Serves 6

Wonton wrappers make easy individual crusts for these pizza-filled snacks. Fill with any pizza toppings and these will be a fan favorite.

All you need:

12 wonton wrappers

½ cup Hy-Vee pizza sauce, divided

8 oz Italian sausage, browned and drained, divided

1 cup Hy-Vee shredded pizza cheese, divided

Fresh basil, thinly sliced

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a muffin pan with nonstick spray.

2. Press one wonton wrapper into each cup. Fill each cup with 1 tbsp pizza sauce, cooked sausage and 2 tbsp shredded cheese.

3. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with fresh basil right before serving.

Source: https://www.hy-vee.com

Natalee Gent represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Natalee is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.