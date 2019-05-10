Health officials warning of Hepatitis C strain in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health wants to warn people about a strain of Hepatitis C in the state.

Researchers say more than 18,000 Iowans were diagnosed with the virus, however, they say the number of Iowans unaware of their infection is possibly larger.

Experts say if untreated, Hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer.

In addition, the CDC said Hepatitis A infections have soared nearly 300 percent among adults in the U.S. in recent years.

Researchers at the CDC analyzed reported cases between 2013 and 2018. And they found an unprecedented spike in the vaccine-preventable illness.

Experts say the U.S. has a vaccination schedule set up to provide long term protection against a variety of diseases.