Health officials determine location for potential COVID-19 testing site in Dubuque

A committee of health officials and experts has a plan for a coronavirus testing site if there's a serious spike in cases in Dubuque County.

The entrance to the parking garage at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The parking area could be used as a testing site for COVID-19 if the county sees a spike in cases. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

The committee chose the Grand River Center's parking garage to house a potential site because it gives them the option to do drive-through testing. Having a roof is also an advantage because that means the committee wouldn't need to invest in tents to protect from weather conditions.

However, Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the city of Dubuque's Health Services Department, said people would still need to get a doctor's order if they want to get tested.

"We cannot offer COVID-19 testing to the entire community and we still have to prioritize who we test," Corrigan said.

Corrigan added that the site could be up and running in as little as 72 hours. She said it will only be set up if hospitals cannot continue to meet the patients' needs or when the expected surge in positive cases occurs.