Health officials announce 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa; 2 additional deaths in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday there are an additional 66 positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
That brings the total to 614 cases. The total negative number of tests now stands at 8,054.
There are also two new coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa, both of which involved adults between the ages of 61-80 years old in Linn County.
Counties that added positive tests include:
Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40
years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
(41-60 years)
Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80
years)
Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults
(41-60 years)
Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults
(41-60 years)
Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults
(41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
(41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older
adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
(41-60 years)
Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
(41-60 years)
Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult
(61-80 years)
Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
(41-60 years)
This brings the total number of cases in Linn County to 103.
