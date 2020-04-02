Health officials announce 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa; 2 additional deaths in Linn County

Updated: Thu 12:39 PM, Apr 02, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday there are an additional 66 positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

That brings the total to 614 cases. The total negative number of tests now stands at 8,054.

There are also two new coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa, both of which involved adults between the ages of 61-80 years old in Linn County.

Counties that added positive tests include:

  • Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40
    years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
  • Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
    (41-60 years)
  • Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
  • Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80
    years)
  • Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults
    (41-60 years)
  • Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults
    (41-60 years)
  • Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults
    (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
    (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older
    adult (61-80 years)
  • Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
    (41-60 years)
  • Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
    (41-60 years)
  • Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult
    (61-80 years)
  • Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult
    (41-60 years)

    This brings the total number of cases in Linn County to 103.

