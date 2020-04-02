Health officials announce 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa; 2 additional deaths in Linn County

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday there are an additional 66 positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

That brings the total to 614 cases. The total negative number of tests now stands at 8,054.

There are also two new coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa, both of which involved adults between the ages of 61-80 years old in Linn County.

Counties that added positive tests include:

Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40

years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years



Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years)



Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)



Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80

years)



Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults

(41-60 years)



Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults

(41-60 years)



Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults

(41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older

adult (61-80 years)



Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years)



Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years)



Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult

(61-80 years)



Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

