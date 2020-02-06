Health officials: Confusion surrounding coronavirus

Thousands of people in inland China have been diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus with hundreds dying, but local health officials said there is a lot of confusion surrounding the virus.

“A lot of people are getting their lab results back and seeing ‘coronavirus’ and they don’t realize that’s the normal virus we see in the United States, said Linn County Department of Public Health Clinical Nurse Heather Meador.

Meador explained that the coronavirus is a classification of a number of viruses including the common cold, norovirus and MERS virus. Researchers have been studying coronavirus for decades. This type of illness is new.

Meador said she has received calls from Coe College, the Cedar Rapids Public School District as well as a number of people about how to handle the disease.

“They’re wanting to know if they should be worried about getting a shipment of mail from China, the answer is no,” she said. “Some schools are wondering if they should be worried about students coming over from certain parts of Asia, no they shouldn’t.”

Meador said only 12 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the US. She said the disease is passed from people coughing and sneezing. People should follow warning signs from the Centers for Disease Control: stay away from people who are sick, cover your mouth if you need to sneeze or cough and wipe down surfaces.

“Any kind of new virus that’s out there is always going to be one of public health significance,” she said.

While she doesn’t expect the virus to make its way to Iowa, she said people do need to worry about the flu which has affected and killed more people than the coronavirus.

“We’ve had several thousand deaths related to the seasonal influenza virus along with several thousand hospitalizations,” said Meador. “That’s what we need to be talking about and getting the word out about.”

Those with the University of Iowa said they will be canceling a number of programs in China during the spring semester. A spokesperson said they will discuss canceling summer programs in China in the next few weeks.

