Health officials suggest caution when considering summer travel plans

As May turns into June, highways usually fill up with families starting their summer vacations. However, as states begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions, some people may wonder if it is safe to start traveling.

Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health, said there are a few questions you should ask yourself before heading on a trip this year.

“Do you have time to stay home until you recover? Do you have that time form work? Who would help take care of you? Who would take care of your children?” Meador said.

Meador said despite looser restrictions, the risk of being infected with COVID-19 continues to exist around the world. Although Linn County Public Health doesn’t encourage travel right now, Meador said there are ways to help protect yourself if you must break your quarantine fatigue.

“See what’s happening in that area that you will be traveling to," Meador said. "Are they wanting visors to come in, or are they having issues right now?”

Meador suggested calling or looking online to the county health department where you wish to go. She said more densely populated areas are probably best to avoid.

“Is there someplace where you and your immediate household can distance themselves from other people, you’re not interacting? You’re not doing those things that we’ve seen on social media where those pools filled with hundreds of people who are shoulder-to-shoulder. Those are the types of activities that will lead to another wave,” Meador said.

Meador said no matter where you go, things like handwashing, social distancing, and wearing a mask should still be followed.

Duane Jasper, the owner of Destinations Unlimited, a Cedar Rapids travel agency, said interest in summer travel is starting to slowly increase.

“It really is a personal preference. How do you feel about it personally?" Jasper said. "If you're not vulnerable, not at risk, those populations tend to be ready to get back on the road. But again, if you have any concerns, it’s fair to postpone or delay right now."

Meador said the safest choice may be to just stay home.

“We will be traveling again, we will have those good times again," Meador said. "But, right now, we really have to take care of ourselves, we have to take care of each other. And right now traveling may not be the best way to do that.”

Linn County Public Health is asking anyone that travels overseas to self-isolate upon return to Iowa.